Delhi power demand hits a new record of 8,748 MW amid intense heat

New Delhi: Delhi’s electricity demand touched an all-time high of 8,748 MW on Monday afternoon as the national capital reeled intense summer heat, surpassing the record of 8,656 MW on June 19, 2024, officials said. Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 8,000 MW mark thrice in June 2026. (HT archive)

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood said the record demand was met without any breakdowns or major infrastructure failures, attributing it to the government’s power master plan and sustained investments in strengthening the transmission and distribution network.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the city’s peak power demand reached 8,748 MW at 3.17 pm, 92 MW higher than the previous all-time record and 306 MW above peak of 8,442 MW recorded on June 12, 2025.

Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 8,000 MW mark thrice in June 2026 — touching 8,434 MW on June 10, 8,296 MW on June 11 and 8,748 MW on June 29.

Between June 1 and 29, 2026, Delhi’s peak power demand was higher than the corresponding days of 2025 on 22 of 29 days, officials said.

The rise in demand began early this year. On April 27, Delhi’s peak demand crossed the 7,000MW mark for the first time in April, touching 7,078 MW. In comparison, the 7,000 MW threshold was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025. On May 25, 2026, the city also recorded the highest-ever May demand at 8,439 MW.

Delhi’s power demand has steadily climbed over the past decade. After touching 7,016 MW in 2018, it rose to 7,409 MW on July 2, 2019, before dipping during the pandemic year. Demand resumed its upward trajectory thereafter, reaching 7,323 MW on July 2, 2021; 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022; and 7,438 MW on August 22, 2023.

Power distribution companies said they met the record demand without disruption. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) supplied a peak load of 3,906 MW in South and West Delhi, while BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) met 1,876 MW in East and Central Delhi.

BSES officials said long-term power purchase agreements, bilateral ties, banking arrangements with other states and AI-based demand forecasting helped ensure uninterrupted supply. Around 2,670 MW of green power, including solar, wind, hydro, pumped storage and rooftop solar, also contributed to it.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) spokesperson said the discom met its highest-ever peak demand of 2,497 MW between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, maintaining uninterrupted power supply across North and North-West Delhi.

According to SLDC projections, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to cross the 9,000 MW mark later this summer. Based on current trends, officials said Delhi’s peak demand could exceed 10,000 MW by 2028-29, depending on weather conditions and consumption patterns.