New Delhi, With the rise in the number of domestic consumers of electricity in Delhi, the power subsidy bill of the city government has galloped to more than double in the past decade, according to a report. Delhi power subsidy bill doubles in decade amid rise in consumers, usage: report

The amount of power subsidy released by the Delhi government by February 2026 in the current fiscal was ₹4,037.63 crore, stated the economic survey report recently tabled in the Assembly.

The number of power consumers in Delhi rose by nearly 40 per cent in the last decade and currently stands at over 73 lakh. According to the percentage in the total number of consumers, the domestic category comprised the highest 84.1 per cent.

During the period 2015-16 to 2024-25, the number of consumers of electricity in Delhi increased from 52.62 lakh to 73.61 lakh, an increase of 20.99 lakh consumers during this period.

According to the report, there were about 47.58 lakh households getting electricity subsidy in Delhi, more than 80 per cent of the total domestic electricity consumers.

In line with the rise in the number of consumers, the subsidy released by the government has also risen from ₹1,442.76 crore in 2015-16 crore to ₹4,037.62 crore upto February 2025-26.

The subsidy amounts were ₹1,577.94 crore in 2016-17, ₹1,676.70 crore in 2017-18, ₹1,699.29 crore, in 2018-19, ₹2,405.59 crore in 2019-20, ₹2,939 .99 crore in 2020-21, ₹3,250 crore in 2021-22, ₹3,161.22 crore in 2022-23, ₹2,426.65 crore in 2023-24 and ₹3,600.50 crore in 2024-25, according to the report.

The power subsidy is estimated to be ₹3,500 crore in the financial year 2026-27.

The report pointed to a rise in electricity consumption in Delhi from 29,415.87 million units in 2015-16 to 30,996.29 MUs up to December 2025 in the current financial year.

The distribution of electricity in Delhi to various categories of consumers increased from 24037 MU in 2015-16 to 33009 MU in 2024-25.

The Delhi government provides free electricity to consumers who use a monthly amount of 200 units. Those using 201 to 400 units per month are paid a 50 per cent subsidy.

The victims of the 1984 anti Sikh riots and the Lawyers' chambers also provided a special subsidy on power consumption.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.