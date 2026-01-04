Delhi: Protection given to bizman after 25 rounds fired at rohini home

Delhi Police have provided security cover to the property dealer whose vehicle was shot at by unidentified assailants over two dozen times in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur area on Friday evening. Based on the complaint on Friday, a case of extortion and firing was registered at Begumpur police station. (AFP)

“Police personnel have been deployed outside the victim’s residence as a precautionary measure. We are keeping a watch to ensure his safety,” a senior police officer said.

Police received a call at around 5.20pm on Friday at Begumpur station about three people on motorcycle opening fire in Sector 24 of Rohini. The accused immediately fled the spot while no injuries were reported, police said.

On reaching the spot, police found a blue Toyota Innova with bullet marks on its windshield and empty cartridges on the road.

According to police, the complainant, a property dealer, told investigators that he had been receiving WhatsApp calls and voice messages from an unknown international number between December 26 and December 29. The caller allegedly identified himself as a “big gangster” and demanded a large sum of money as extortion, threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met. No complaint was lodged at that time.

Based on the complaint on Friday, a case of extortion and firing was registered at Begumpur police station.

CCTV footage from neighbouring areas is being examined to identify the attackers and trace their route.

Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify the suspects behind the firing and the extortion threats.