New Delhi, The Public Works Department has begun deploying factory-made precast drains across Delhi, under its drain remodelling projects, to address the chronic waterlogging issue in the city. Delhi PWD adopts new precast drain technology to revamp city's drainage network

The initiative marks a shift from the conventional cast in-situ method to precast technology, which officials say will significantly enhance durability and efficiency.

"Under the Delhi Drainage Master Plan we are taking up drainage revamp work using precast drain technology for remodelling projects. The effect will be far-reaching, as these drains have longer life of around 50 years compared to the cast in-situ technique, which is just five to six years," PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

The long-term approach while revamping the existing drainage system in the national capital is part of a broader strategy to expedite monsoon preparedeness to prevent urban flooding.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled a new drainage master plan designed to meet the city's drainage requirements over the next 30 years. The master plan has defined roles for all concerned departments, including PWD which has approximately 2,152 kilometres of drain length under its jurisdiction.

"Currently in several locations, including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Agrasen Marg and several other critical stretches where drainage improvement works are ongoing, this technology is being used," an official said. These area mostly located in North and North-West Delhi.

The shift in strategy will also reduce pollution related problems. Earlier when cast-in-situ drains were constructed, the contractor used to put all its construction materials at the site, causing traffic congestion in the area.

"Using precast Reinforced Cement Concrete drain technology ensures faster construction, durability and improved water flow capacity. Tenders have been floated for several projects and more drain remodelling projects are in the pipeline," Singh said further.

Once completed, the upgraded drains are expected to significantly improve the flow of storm water and reduce flooding risks in several densely populated areas. We have now made it mandatory for all the drain remodeling works to use precast drains, the minister added.

Till March end, the government has removed 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from all drains and the target before monsoon season is to remove 28 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains.

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