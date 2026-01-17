Work on six mini secretariat complexes in the city has begun and construction-related responsibilities have been transferred to the Projects Zone of Public Works Department (PWD) for execution, as per an official memorandum issued by the department. Delhi PWD begins work on mini secretariats

“The move (transferring to Projects Zone) has been undertaken to ensure structured utilisation of staff strength within the zone and streamlined handling of construction activities. This will ensure timely completion of all construction work,” a senior official said.

The document lists six mini secretariat projects where work has been initiated or assigned for execution. These include the New District commissioner office at Mandawali for the east district, the district magistrate office in north, the DM office at Kanjhawala for northwest district and the DM office at Dwarka Sector 10 for southwest district.

“At these four locations, an existing office building is being renovated and upgraded to accommodate all departments so increased footfall can be addressed. We are expecting increased public dealing at these offices,” the official said.

Other projects are the construction of new buildings at Saket in south district and another for the southeast district.

The mini secretariat complexes are being developed as administrative hubs to house offices of the district magistrate, revenue officials, municipal officials and other key district-level administrative units.

The development follows the reorganisation of Delhi’s administrative structure into 13 districts last month, aligned with the MCD zones, a move aimed at improving accessibility to government services and decentralising administrative functions. The remaining mini secretariat buildings are also nearly finalised, officials added, most of which are likely to be within existing DM offices.

Officials familiar with the development said that land for these projects has already been identified at the listed locations, and preliminary construction activities have commenced at several sites.

The PWD’s Projects Zone will now oversee planning, tendering, and execution, along with coordination among various engineering and administrative wings.

Once completed, the mini secretariats are expected to serve as permanent district administrative complexes, replacing temporary or scattered office arrangements currently in use across several districts.