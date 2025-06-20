Delhi: PWD calls coordination meet for 71 water logging hot spots on Friday

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 71 water logging hot spots that can experience recurring flooding in the monsoon despite having undergone initial de-silting. A meeting will be held on Friday with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), irrigation and industries departments, Delhi Metro Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) to resolve the problem. Water logging on Vikas Marg at ITO after heavy rain. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The identified hot spots are on Mathura Road, Ring Road and Outer Ring Road at Modi Mill, Mukarba Chowk, Rajghat, IP flyover, Boulevard Road, Salimgarh Fort, Chatta Rail Chowk on SP Mukherjee Road, Majnu ka Tila, Siri Fort traffic light and Qutub Minar metro station, among others.

“The meeting is being held to discuss and resolve interdepartmental issues involved in taking remedial actions in respect of 71 waterlogging points in Delhi pertaining to PWD. In some areas, the problem has been identified and some solutions have also been implemented while in other areas pumps have been deployed as of now,” said a PWD official.

PWD manages 2,026km of drains along 1,400km of roads which merge with big drains under the irrigation department, which further drain into the Yamuna.

According to PWD, 308 water logging points were identified in Delhi in 2023. Now, based on data shared by the traffic police, 445 water logging points have been identified in the Capital. Of these, 335 are PWD’s responsibility. The department has also appointed one nodal officer to personally monitor every water logging hot spot.

“At these places we saw that we needed to coordinate with other agencies and reach a common solution. At some locations, the PWD drain is merged with another drain managed by the irrigation department or MCD and the blockage needs to be removed jointly. This meeting is expected to help with these concerns,” an official said.

Repeated water logging under Zakhira flyover

Some of the 71 hot spots get waterlogged every year even after light rainfall. One such hot spot is under the Zakhira flyover where engineering interventions have been unsuccessfully attempted several times.

Officials noted that the topography of the area under Zakhira flyover is such that a lot of water stagnates near the foot of the flyover that needs to be pumped out using temporary pumps. Officials said that a permanent pump has also been constructed and a connection of the sump to the drain is under construction.

The list also includes six spots along Boulevard Road in north Delhi where drainage is a concern. PWD officials said that Qudsiya drain is parallel to the road which needs to be desilted by MCD, but MCD has denied ownership of the drain.

For many years Delhi had a multiplicity of agencies looking after its drains, with 10 bodies earlier responsible for its 3,740.31km of stormwater drains, but the Delhi high court last year handed over all drains to the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department. To be sure, this resulted in new problems as agencies now say that maintenance of these drains is the responsibility of the irrigation department.

The list of 71 hot spots includes 13 areas along Ring Road, 11 along Rohtak and New Rohtak Road, nine along the Outer Ring Road, and three along Mall Road Extension. Other stretches of concern include Vikas Marg, Mathura Road, IP Road, BRT Road, Burari Road, Avtar Singh Marg, main Goyla Road, Bhairon Marg, Anuvrat Marg, Burari Marg and Najafgarh Road.