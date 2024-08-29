Delhi rain: Traffic jams, waterlogging across city after heavy rainfall; more showers likely today

Delhi received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in the city, predicting heavy showers throughout the day. Dark clouds hover over the Vijay Chowk after rain in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)

Videos posted by news agency ANI showed commuters wading through the waterlogged roads and vehicles struggling to cross them.

The Parade Road underpass in Delhi Cantonment can be seen severely waterlogged.

Another video showed traffic congestion in Dhaula Kuan amid waterlogged areas.

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police alerted the commuters of the waterlogged areas and urged them to plan their journey accordingly. According to the police, traffic was affected on MB road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Sangam Vihar due to waterlogging at Railway Bridge, Pul Prahladpur, Outer Ring road jn the carriageway from Bhera Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging/drainage overflow on the road, and MB road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Mehrauli due to water logging near Saket Metro Station.

Also read: Capital set to see highest number of rainy days in a month this August

“Due to water logging near GGR/ PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH 48,” the police wrote on X.

It added that due to waterlogging near the APS colony under the GGR flyover and the breakdown of two buses therein, traffic was affected from NSG light towards Vasant Vihar and Dhaula Kuan, and there was traffic congestion on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to potholes and waterlogging.

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) have been witnessing light to moderate rainfall since Tuesday. On Wednesday, the city received heavy rainfall l accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, the IMD, in its bulletin, said that heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is likely over the Northwest India region.

Rain prediction in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, which has caused significant disruption in the state. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places in 10 out of 12 districts - barring Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti on Thursday.

Since Tuesday evening, Manali has received 42 mm of rainfall, and Shimla has received 41 mm of rainfall, said the head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava.

“Heavy rain is anticipated in the Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi regions. While the monsoon is currently 30% below average in the state, August's rainfall remains normal. We have issued a yellow warning for heavy rains for the next 24 hours,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit so far since the onset of monsoon on June 27 stands at 23 per cent, with the state receiving 461.1 mm of rainfall against an average of 598.4 mm, reported PTI.

The incessant downpour in the hill state uprooted several trees, causing partial damage to the Information and Public Relations Office at Chhota Shimla. Meanwhile,126 roads have been closed across the state.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)