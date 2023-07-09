What! Swimming pool tub on Delhi road? Rain videos on Twitter viral

As Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall for a second consecutive day on Sunday, citizens took to social media to post videos of the waterlogging and some enjoyment in boat rides and umbrellas. A clip from Rohini showed a huge portion of a road caved in while commuters walking in knee-deep water were captured in others.

Commuters in raincoats and umbrellas amid rainfall in Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

A particular video of a person floating on an inflatable swimming pool tub attracted many eyeballs. The person in the video claimed that the visuals are from Patparganj as he hit out at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the flood-like situation.

A video from a popular market spot- Connaught Place- filmed muddy water blocking the pathway and commuters walking carefully through it.

A Twitter user's video claiming to be from Laxmi Nagar showed water entering inside shops and vehicles wading through rainwater.

Well, it wasn't just the grimness that overshadowed the national capital after the downpour. A video reportedly from South Avenue- a VIP zone- showed people playing in the knee-deep rainwater.

Delhi received 153 mm of rain till 8.30am on Sunday, the highest since July 1982. Due to today's rainfall, authorities in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram have announced the closure of schools on Monday. According to IMD, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Delhi for the next 5 days.

