Delhi receives season’s heaviest rainfall, waterlogging reported on major stretches

Delhi received the season’s heaviest rainfall on Tuesday morning, recording 100mm rain over just three hours, leading to massive waterlogging on key stretches including underpasses and below flyovers. The waterlogging resulted in traffic snarls during the morning rush hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 5.30am and 8.30am, the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for Delhi’s weather, recorded 100mm rainfall --- the most rain received this monsoon in a day.

The Palam weather station received 60.6mm rainfall between 5.30am and 8.30am.

According to the Delhi traffic police, major stretches were inundated with early morning showers and traffic had to be diverted. These include Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prehladpur, Dhaula Kuan, near India Gate, Vikas Marg, Qutub Minar metro station (towards 100ft carriageway), from Tamil Sangam Marg to RK Puram, Hyatt Regency - RK Puram, Okhla Mandi, Zakhira and Lakshmi Nagar,among others.

“Traffic coming from Badarpur towards Mehrauli had to be diverted to Mathura Road because of waterlogging at the Pul Prehladpur underpass,” said a senior official.

Many vehicles including state-run buses reportedly broke down and got stuck, which also held up traffic movement in some areas.