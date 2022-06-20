Delhi records 1,060 new Covid cases, six deaths; daily positivity rate at 10.09%

Delhi on Sunday witnessed a significant fall in its daily Covid-19 cases, with as many as 1,060 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, as against 1,530 a day ago, a state health department bulletin showed. This pushed the Union territory's cumulative tally to 1,923,149, including 26,238 related deaths, of which six were fresh, according to the bulletin.

The document also showed 1,221 more people recovered from the deadly virus, with the total number of such cases rising to 1,891,536. The total number of active patients, meanwhile are at 5,375, down from 5,542 on Sunday. Recoveries, deaths and active patients constitute 98.35 per cent, 1.36 per cent, and 0.28 per cent of the overall tally, respectively.

However, as the latest daily infections were from a total of 10,506 samples tested for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate climbed to 10.09 per cent; the corresponding figures for June 19 stood at 8.41 per cent, and were the highest since January 28.

On the vaccination front, 14,533 more beneficiaries were inoculated. The figure includes 856 first dose vaccinations, 2,334 for second dose, and 11,343 for precaution dose.

Meanwhile, Monday's numbers mean Delhi has seen less than 1,300 daily infections after five days. On Friday and Sunday, 1,797 and 1,534 people, respectively, returned positive test result.

