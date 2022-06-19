Delhi adds 1,530 new Covid cases, at 8.41% positivity rate highest since Jan 28

Delhi on Sunday added 1,530 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths, which pushed the caseload and toll to 19,22,089 and 26,232 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin.

Active cases in the national capital have now climbed to 5,542. The total recoveries, on the other hand, stand at 18,90,315 after 1,104 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

This is the fifth consecutive day that daily cases in Delhi were over the 1,300-mark. On Saturday, the national capital recorded 1,534 cases, while 1,797 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the highest single-day rise in nearly four months.

The Covid positivity rate on Sunday climbed to 8.41 per cent, the highest since January 28, when 8.6 per cent of the people tested were found to be infected. On Saturday, this rate was at 7.71 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 18,183 Covid tests were conducted which included 13,298 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,885 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,783 patients are currently under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi has gone up to 241.

When it comes to vaccination, authorities have inoculated 23,152 eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccination figure is currently over 3.46 crore and 13,50,408 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose so far.