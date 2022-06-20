Delhi records 1,060 new Covid cases, six deaths; daily positivity rate at 10.09%
Delhi on Sunday witnessed a significant fall in its daily Covid-19 cases, with as many as 1,060 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, as against 1,530 a day ago, a state health department bulletin showed. This pushed the Union territory's cumulative tally to 1,923,149, including 26,238 related deaths, of which six were fresh, according to the bulletin.
Also Read | Delhi adds 1,530 new Covid cases, at 8.41% positivity rate highest since Jan 28
The document also showed 1,221 more people recovered from the deadly virus, with the total number of such cases rising to 1,891,536. The total number of active patients, meanwhile are at 5,375, down from 5,542 on Sunday. Recoveries, deaths and active patients constitute 98.35 per cent, 1.36 per cent, and 0.28 per cent of the overall tally, respectively.
However, as the latest daily infections were from a total of 10,506 samples tested for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate climbed to 10.09 per cent; the corresponding figures for June 19 stood at 8.41 per cent, and were the highest since January 28.
Also Read | India's active caseload passes 75,000-mark, 12,781 new Covid cases recorded
On the vaccination front, 14,533 more beneficiaries were inoculated. The figure includes 856 first dose vaccinations, 2,334 for second dose, and 11,343 for precaution dose.
Meanwhile, Monday's numbers mean Delhi has seen less than 1,300 daily infections after five days. On Friday and Sunday, 1,797 and 1,534 people, respectively, returned positive test result.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics