Delhi records 12,527 new Covid-19 cases, daily tests down 31.7%

Delhi recorded 12,527 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, a 31.4 per cent drop from Sunday’s case count.

According to the health bulletin issued this evening, the number of daily tests in the national capital also dropped by 31.7 per cent when compared to the number of samples tested a day ago.

As many as 44,762 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday, while 65,621 samples were checked for the virus on Sunday.

With this, the positivity rate in the national capital now stood at 27.99 per cent, which is marginally higher than the 27.87 per cent recorded on Sunday. On Saturday, the positivity rate was 30.64 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases per day in the national capital has been decreasing for four consecutive days now. Prior to the 31.4 per cent dip today, the daily tally had dropped 11.7 per cent on Sunday, and 15 per cent on Saturday.

The number of new deaths also saw a dip with 24 related fatalities registered during the day. As many as 28 patients had died on Sunday and 30 the day before that. The cumulative fatality toll has now reached 25,387, according to the updated health bulletin.

Health minister Satyendar Jain had said a day ago that less testing does not equate to fewer Covid-19 cases. "Mild, asymptomatic, or high-risk contact cases, everyone gets tested,” he had said. “We (the health authorities in Delhi) are conducting three times more tests than that required by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines.”

The number of patients admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus climbed to 2,784 on Monday, up from 2,711 on Sunday and 2,620 on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 18,340 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection and were discharged from hospitals after being treated for the same.

Barring the 2,684 patients who have confirmed Covid-19 infections and are currently hospitalised in Delhi, as many as 100 patients are suspected cases of the virus.

Delhi is currently under night curfew between 11pm and 5am along with a weekend curfew in place. Schools, colleges, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants have also remained shut for the past few days.