Delhi records 18% spike with 13,785 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths

Delhi on Wednesday reported 13,785 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), marking an increase of about 18 per cent from Tuesday's daily case tally.

This also marks the first rise in the daily Covid-19 caseload of the national capital since last Thursday, after which the numbers fell for five consecutive days.

With this, the cumulative coronavirus infection tally in Delhi now stood at 17,47,966. Daily fatalities, however, witnessed a fall, as 35 people succumbed to the viral illness, down from 38 on Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll to 25,460, according to the bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 57,776 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Delhi, a marked increase from the 52,002 samples that were tested a day ago and 44,762 on Monday.

The national capital's case positivity rate now reached 23.86 per cent, an increase from Tuesday's 22.47 per cent, yet well below the 30-percentile mark, where it was hovering last week.

With this, the total number of tests conducted in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 3,42,14,603.

From January 14 to 18, the national capital logged 24,383; 20,718; 18,286; 12,527 and 11,684 fresh infections, respectively. Meanwhile, the daily toll on each of these dates was recorded at 34, 30, 28, 24, 28, and 35, respectively.

Wednesday's numbers on the Delhi state health bulletin further showed that 16,580 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,47,224. The capital's active case count stood at 75,282, a fall from 78,112 on Monday.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals due to the viral disease climbed to 2,734 on Wednesday. Barring the 2,624 patients who have confirmed Covid-19 infections and are currently hospitalised in Delhi, as many as 110 are suspected cases of the virus.

On the vaccination front, health officials inoculated 1,25,611 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, among whom 70,314 received their first dose, while 39,784 received their second.

Delhi is currently under a night curfew between 11pm and 5am along with a weekend curfew. Schools, colleges, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants are also shut.