Delhi records 24,149 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, over 300 deaths for 6th day in a row

Delhi recorded 24,149 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, registering a spike of 3,948 cases compared to the 20,201 cases reported on Monday. The death toll also rose to 15,009, with 381 deaths, highest since the onset of the pandemic, according to Covid-19 bulletin released by the Delhi government. This is also the 6th day in a row that the Capital has reported over 300 deaths due to Covid-19.

The Delhi government tested 73,811 samples in the last 24 hours - 16,121 more than the tests conducted between April 25 and April 26 - which means the spike in cases can be attributed to more tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Capital’s positivity rate fell slightly to 32.72%. Delhi had reported 36.24% positivity rate last Thursday, highest since the pandemic began. Delhi's positivity rate stood at 35.02% on Monday. The tally of active cases in the city stood at 98,264.

Delhi continues to face severe crisis of medical oxygen, essential medicines like Remdesivir and other medical equipment required to fight Covid-19. The Delhi high court on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for failing to check black marketing and hoarding of medical oxygen. It ordered the Delhi government to deploy an officer at an oxygen refilling plant and also issued contempt notices to five refillers. The Delhi high court told the Delhi government that its system had 'failed' as it failed to check hoarding of oxygen and warned that if it fails to address this issue it will ask central government officers to take over the situation.

The Delhi government will import 21 oxygen plants from France to tide over the crisis faced by hospitals in the Capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Several Delhi hospitals like the Jaipur Golden Hospital, Batra Hospital and the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital which had faced severe oxygen shortage said they were in a better situation on Tuesday.