Delhi records 295 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 12.48%

Delhi reported 295 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 12.48%, as per the latest state health bulletin released on Thursday. The city did not record any Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, while the number of active cases has reached 932.

Delhi's active cases as on Thursday reached to 932. (File photo)

On Thursday, Delhi's health minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, asked residents not to panic over the sudden increase in Covid cases and stated that the state government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.

According to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday, the number of Covid cases in Delhi reached 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, and the positivity rate increased to 13.89%, with two Covid-related deaths.

“We reviewed the situation today during the meeting. We have asked hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said. He also stated that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday.

The review meeting on Friday will include a presentation of the results of the mock drill done recently at Delhi government-run hospitals, which will be shown to the chief minister, the minister said.

The government has also assured the public that it is taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and to provide timely medical attention to those in need, according to a statement from the health department.

(With PTI inputs)

