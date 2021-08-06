Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 44 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.06%
delhi news

Delhi records 44 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.06%

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and two fatalities, as per the bulletin.
PTI | | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:43 PM IST
: An aerial view of traffic on the Vikas Marg - Ring Road crossing during morning rush-hour, after further ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The national capital recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The coronavirus death toll in the city now stands at 25,065, it showed.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and two fatalities, as per the bulletin.

On Friday, 44 cases and five deaths were reported, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.06 per cent, it stated.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 cases of the infection were detected with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

This was the fifth time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital when zero deaths had been logged in a day.

Before this, the daily COVID-19 fatality count was zero on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2, as per official data.

The second wave swept through the city during April-May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid-19 tally
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP