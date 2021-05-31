Delhi records 648 new Covid-19 cases; lowest single-day tally since March 19

Delhi on Monday saw a significant decline in its daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 648 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours - the lowest since March 19 - according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 86 people succumbed to the viral disease while 1,622 recovered in the last 24 hours, the bulletin further said. With this, Delhi’s caseload has climbed to 1,426,240 including 24,237 deaths, 1,390,963 recoveries and 11,040 active cases.

The positivity rate on Monday also declined to 0.99%. Monday’s case count is 298 less than that of Sunday’s when 946 people tested positive for Covid-19. Over 65,000 tests (65,240 to be exact) were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 50,003 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the remaining 15,237 rapid antigen tests. The number of patients under home isolation has come down to 5,374 and the containment zones have also reduced to 19,677, the health bulletin said.

Also Read| Delhi unlock process: How Covid-19 cases came down from 28K to just over 1K

The unlocking process in Delhi started today with labourers employed in construction sites and factories allowed to resume work after six long weeks. According to the Delhi government, the above mentioned people are a part of the weakest economic sections.

However, restrictions are still imposed for those not engaged in essential activities, restaurants, bars, metro services, movie theatres, clubs, educational institutions etc till June 7 in order to break the chain of transmission. As per the guidelines released by Delhi government, labourers employed in construction work and factories will be required to produce e-passes for movement during the extended lockdown period.

Several factory owners on Monday grappled with a severe shortage of labourers as many of them left Delhi for their native places when the lockdown was first imposed. They also reported non-availability of raw materials as markets are yet to open for their supplies.

Also Read| Sputnik V vaccine will be available in Delhi after June 20: Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, nearly 9,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figures to 5,353,524, according to the bulletin.

As Delhi has stopped vaccination for people between 18-44 years and is also facing difficulties to procure doses for beneficiaries above 45 years, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the first consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in the national capital after June 20.