Sputnik V vaccine will be available in Delhi after June 20: Arvind Kejriwal

Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' will soon be available in Delhi with the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the makers of the vaccine has assured to send a consignment to the national capital after June 20.

"We have been assured that after June 20 we will get some doses by the makers. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi," Kejriwal said in an interaction with mediapersons.

Asked about the challenges faced by his government in the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, the chief minister apprised about certain problems in the online portal, which he said will be fixed soon.

He said the government will also begin working on feedback provided by public.

Kerjiwal also appealed to the Centre to work with states to unitedly fight against Covid-19.

"This is not the time to fight with states. It is time to help them...It is time to fight COVID. I appeal to Centre to unite with states and fight COVID as team India," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister earlier today inaugurated a free vaccination facility for journalists and their family members.

"We have started this facility to vaccinate journalists and their family members for both above 45 years and 18-44 years age categories," Kejriwal said.

Elaborating on the facility, Dr Tanisha Negi said, "This centre has been opened for media personnel and their families. We have two sites, one for the 18-44 years age bracket and the another for the above 45 years category. This way the entire family can be covered. The beneficiaries need to register with Aadhar cards and Press IDs."

Negi also specified that Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine will be provided at the facility and a second dose will be given after three months.

"We have all healthcare facility available here. There will be nurses and I will be present. We have one ambulance to take care of any emergency if arises," she added.

Russia's Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

Sputnik V has been imported to India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.