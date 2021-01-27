Delhi records 96 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in over 9 months

Delhi recorded 96 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by state government on Wednesday evening. This is the lowest daily Covid-19 caseload in over nine months.

The disease also claimed nine lives in the said period which pushed the death toll 10,829, the health bulletin further said. As many as 212 patients were cured or discharged from hospitals.

The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate is 6.04 per cent.

The health department further said that 29,855 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which took the total number of tests to 1,04,95,046. Delhi has 5,52,370 tests per million, the health department release further said.

There are 1,501 active cases of the disease in Delhi, the health department said. Delhi has 1,639 containment zones, according to health department.

Delhi is carrying out inoculation of its healthcare and frontline workers, as part of the nationwide programme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.

The Delhi government ordered holding the vaccination drive on Wednesday as centres could not vaccinate people on Republic Day. The city usually holds Covid-19 vaccination drives on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

There were reports on Monday the Delhi is heading towards developing the herd immunity.

Quoting a recently-concluded sero survey, news agency PTI reported that in one district, 50-60 per cent of the sampled population has developed antibodies to Covid-19.

Delhi's population is over two crore, spread across 11 districts.