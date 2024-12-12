Delhi shivers in coldest morning this winter, temperature drops to 4.5°C

Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 4.5°C on Thursday morning making it the lowest of the season so far. The mercury dipped below 5°C for a second consecutive day as cold northwesterly winds continued to impact the region, leading to coldwave conditions in isolated pockets of the city. Delhi’s minimum was 4.9°C a day earlier. (HT file photo)

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum of 4.5°C — four degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s minimum was 4.9°C a day earlier. The lowest temperature across the city was 3.2°C at west Delhi’s Pusa.

For Safdarjung, this now it’s coldest December day in three years. The last time Delhi recorded a lower minimum in December was 3.2°C on December 20, 2021, data showed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday said this was also Delhi’s earliest dip below 5°C since 1987, when this happened on December 6 (4.1°C).

The Met department has a yellow alert in place for the region, forecasting coldwave conditions till Friday, with the minimum likely hovering at 4°C at Safdarjung. It may dip by another degree or two at other stations.

The IMD classifies it as a coldwave when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, with the departure being 4.5°C or more below normal. It is also declared if a station’s minimum is 4°C or lower.

While Safdarjung’s departure was 5°C below normal on Wednesday, thus satisfying the coldwave criteria, these conditions were not met on Thursday as the departure was only four degrees below normal. However, coldwave conditions were recorded at both Ayanagar (3.8°C) and Pusa (3.2°C), IMD said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said widespread snowfall was recorded during the western disturbance occurring between December 8 and 10, the impact of which is slowly being felt across the plains.

“Forecasts were that coldwave conditions would hit parts of northwest India from December 11 onwards. Delhi-NCR in particular has been recording consistent winds of 10-15 km/hr, with clear skies also leading to a drop in temperature,” he said, adding winds will continue to remain strong, leading to a further dip in temperature over the next two to three days.