Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records slight increase in daily Covid-19 tally, reports zero fatalities
delhi news

Delhi records slight increase in daily Covid-19 tally, reports zero fatalities

Delhi did not report any Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a day after it broke its trend of recording zero fatalities
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 06:58 PM IST
At present, Delhi has 513 active Covid-19 cases, of which, 169 are under home isolation. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Delhi logged 53 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on Sunday, taking the tally of the national capital to 1,437,091. The day’s tally marked a slight increase over the 50 cases reported on Saturday and the day before. Delhi’s positivity rate now stands at 0.08 per cent, after 65,007 tests, including 45,971 RT-PCR, were conducted the previous day, according to a health department bulletin.

The national capital did not report any death in the last 24 hours, a day after it broke its trend of recording zero fatalities. No person died due to Covid-19 in Delhi on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, and August 13. August 15 marked the 10th time Delhi saw no Covid-related fatality since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country earlier this year. The death toll stands at 25,069.

At present, Delhi has 513 active Covid-19 cases, of which, 169 are under home isolation, while 287 individuals are being treated in hospitals and four are admitted to Covid care centres.

Vaccination has been slowly gaining ground and the health bulletin said that almost 1.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, and over 32 lakh people have received both doses, with 1,57,709 beneficiaries being vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The national capital's stock of coronavirus vaccine will last for only the next six days, the Delhi government had said on Saturday.

The city health department officials had recently informed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that if the present rate of supply of vaccines continues, it would take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18.

 

Topics
delhi news covid-19
