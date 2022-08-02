Delhi reports 1,506 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 10.63%

The national capital's daily Covid-19 tally jumped again on Tuesday as 1,506 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 19,58,099, according to the health department's bulletin.

Three more patients died and the toll has climbed to 26,316, and as many as 771 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now over 19.26 lakh. The active cases, on the other hand, stand at 5,006.

The daily Covid positivity rate on Tuesday came down to 10.63%, compared to 11.41% on Monday- which had been the highest in six months.

On Monday, 822 cases, two deaths and 1,055 recoveries and 4,274 active cases were seen.

The health department's bulletin on Tuesday showed that 14,165 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 8,691 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,474 rapid antigen tests.

The containment zones in Delhi have climbed to 179 and the number of infected patients under home isolation stands at 3,159.

Over 14,500 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid in the last 24 hours, including 10,547 being administered the precautionary dose.

The total number of doses administered in Delhi so far has climbed to 3,58,61,991 including 22,19,059 precautionary doses.