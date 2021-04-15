Delhi reports 16,699 new Covid-19 cases, 112 deaths in last 24 hours, active caseload tops 54,000

With 16,699 new Covid-19 cases and 112 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s cases tally reached 784,137 and the death toll climbed to 11,652, a health department bulletin released on Thursday showed. Earlier on Wednesday, 17,282 patients tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the city, its highest tally in a 24-hour period.

Active cases in the capital city witnessed an increase of over 3,500 cases and currently stands at 54,309 from the 50,736 reported on the previous day.

Also read | Are you exempt from Delhi weekend lockdown? Check here

The bulletin also showed that as many as 13,014 patients recovered from the disease on the day, taking the overall recoveries to 718,176. With this, the recovery rate reached 91.58 per cent.

Medical workers in the capital city conducted 82,569 tests, comprising 59,401 RTPCR, CBNAAT or TrueNat tests and 23,168 Rapid Antigen Tests, for the coronavirus disease on the day. With this, the city has so far conducted 15,944,203 tests and the tests per million count stands at 839,168, according to the bulletin. Also, the daily positivity rate on Thursday was recorded as 20.22 per cent.

Cumulative positivity rate in the city, considering the total tests done and the total confirmed cases, stands at 4.92 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.49 per cent, data from the bulletin showed. Currently, 8,661 containment zones are in effect in the city and 26,974 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin also showed.

Also read | Maharashtra records over 60,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 349 deaths in 24 hours

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed fresh restrictions on the city due to increasing Covid-19 cases. A weekend curfew has been announced by the CM, during which only essential services would be allowed. Also, malls, gymnasiums and spas would remain shut and restaurants will be closed for dine-in services, while home delivery of food will be allowed.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, 71,030 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, taking the overall beneficiaries jabbed to 2,373,782. Of the cumulative vaccinations, 1,968,056 beneficiaries have received their first dose and 405,726 have received their second, the bulletin showed.