Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 316 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths; positivity rate at 0.44%
delhi news

Delhi reports 316 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths; positivity rate at 0.44%

At least 1.4 million people have recovered from Covid-19 till June 8.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Connaught Place wears a deserted look as Delhi remains under lockdown-like restrictions due to Covid-19. (HT Photo)

Delhi reported 316 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday taking the tally to 1.42 million. The Capital's death toll due to Covid-19 reached 24,668 with 41 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

'No Covid-19 bodies in 2-4 days': Crematorium workers in Delhi get a breather

Delhi's recovery also shot up to 1.4 million with 521 recoveries on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 0.44% on Tuesday as the city conducted 71,879 tests between June 7 and June 8. Out of these 71,879 tests, 48,574 tests were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests while the rest of them were rapid antigen tests.

Delhi reported 231 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest since March 2, and its positivity rate stood at 0.36% on June 7. Delhi currently has 4,967 active cases of Covid-19. Delhi has also observed a drop in the number of daily deaths. The current case fatality rate is at 1.73%, marginally higher than 1.72% reported on Monday.

Now, marshals at Delhi liquor shops to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour

Delhi vaccinated 5.73 million so far and 66,175 people received the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. Out of this 33,767 people received first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 32,408 people received the second dose of the vaccine. 1.31 million people in the city have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Delhi has begun unlocking after it had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in May when the city witnessed record rise in deaths and cases which crushed the medical infrastructure. Several shops and malls reopened on Monday, after nearly one and a half months, following social distancing protocols. The Delhi Metro also restarted its services and recorded 4.5 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, according to a report by news agency PTI. The Metro services resumed after almost a month as services were halted due to Covid-19 surge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi coronavirus cases delhi covid-19 tally
TRENDING NEWS

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP