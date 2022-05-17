Delhi reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; minor dip in positivity rate
The national capital on Tuesday reported 393 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin stated. The figures were 16 more than Monday's tally.
Delhi reported two deaths due to the contagious virus, the health bulletin read. The death toll has now reached 26,198 while the total case tally now stands at 19,01,128 The positivity rate in the national capital dipped by 0.2 per cent. On Monday, the positivity rate had stood at 3.37 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 709 patients recovered or were discharged. The total tests done in a single day stood at 11,731.
The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
-
HC refuses pre-arrest bail to school chairman accused of abetting student’s suicide
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently refused anticipatory bail to a school chairman, who also happened to be the member of the school's disciplinary committee, whose tirade resulted in a student's suicide. The chairman was booked after the student took the drastic step, as he was berated and abused by the applicant in front of a teacher. HC rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, observing that his custodial interrogation was necessary.
-
Sena likens Fadnavis to Vibhishan, calls his Ram bhakti superficial; are you Ravana, asks BJP
Shiv Sena on Tuesday took on leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis over his recent address to north Indians, saying his Ram bhakti was superficial and that he behaved like Vibhishan (younger brother of Ravana). An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said till Shiv Sena and the Thackerays were there, nobody could “bite off” Mumbai and Vidarbha from Maharashtra. The editorial said when Lord Ram was in exile, he resided in Panchvati, Nashik, and Ramtek, Nagpur.
-
Rajasthan Congress asks district units to comply with 50% youth quota. Minister disagrees
The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday told party leaders to ensure that 50% of office-bearers at the district level and below were below 50 years of age in compliance with the youth quota introduced in the party's Udaipur Chintan Shivir's declaration. The Rajasthan Congress appointed district presidents in 13 of the state's 38 districts in December last. Party leaders said district presidents of the remaining 25 districts will be appointed within the next two months.
-
Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor
Darbhanga: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. The convict will have to undergo a jail term for as long as he lives. Special judge Binay Shanker handed a life term to the convict, a tuition teacher, who had raped the girl, then 9 years old, on July 17, 2018. The crime had taken place under Hayaghat police station limits.
-
‘Aapda Mitra’, ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to be expanded to 25 districts
The UP government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority, is all set to expand its 'Aapda Mitra' and 'Aapda Sakhi' schemes to 25 natural disaster-prone districts of the state, said the government in a statement on Tuesday. Under the scheme, people will be assisted to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be given training in disaster management.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics