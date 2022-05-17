Delhi reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; minor dip in positivity rate

The national capital on Tuesday reported 393 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin stated. The figures were 16 more than Monday's tally.



Delhi reported two deaths due to the contagious virus, the health bulletin read. The death toll has now reached 26,198 while the total case tally now stands at 19,01,128 The positivity rate in the national capital dipped by 0.2 per cent. On Monday, the positivity rate had stood at 3.37 per cent.



In the last 24 hours, 709 patients recovered or were discharged. The total tests done in a single day stood at 11,731.

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

