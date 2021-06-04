Delhi reports 523 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 523 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's official update on Friday evening. As many as 50 deaths were recorded in this duration, the bulletin stated. Both the single-day spike and the number of new deaths in the national capital on Friday showed a marginal increase from last day's tally, the data showed. Delhi had on Thursday reported 487 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths.

With today's stats, the cumulative number of total positive cases in Delhi has mounted to 1,428,449 while the death toll now resides at 24,497.

Delhi's Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) also peaked slightly to 0.68% from 0.61% a day ago. However, the TPR remained below 1% for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a consistent positivity rate below 5%, for a period of at least two weeks before an outbreak, is recommended before the area can be considered to be completely under control. Delhi’s positivity rate has remained below the stipulated mark for over two weeks now.

While the number of active cases in Delhi is currently 8,060, the case fatality rate is 1.71%. At the peak of the fourth wave, Delhi reported scores of deaths every day, witnessing the highest single-day spike on May 3, when 448 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, but the percentage of deaths has come down drastically since then.

The Delhi health department further shows that 1,161 patients were discharged from hospitals in the national capital in the last 24 hours after they were cured of Covid-19. As many as 53,035 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 37,747 received the first dose while 15,288 received the second. Government data shows that 5,551,966 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi, while the number of active cases has come down to 8,060.