Delhi reports third Covid-19 death

A third Covid-19-related death was reported in Delhi on Wednesday, since May 2025, according to the central dashboard data released by the ministry of health and family welfare. Besides, 64 new cases were logged over the past 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 457.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old woman, who had a history of Pulmonary Koch’s, lower respiratory tract infection, Covid-19 pneumonia, shock and Type 1 Respiratory failure.

According to the dashboard, 39 patients were cured, discharged or migrated on Tuesday. The dashboard data pointed to a slight dip—the first in a week—in the number of cases on Tuesday, when the total dipped to 393 from 483 a day before. However, it spiked again on Wednesday.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory instructing all hospitals in the city to step up Covid-19 preparedness as a precautionary measure in response to a recent rise in cases in parts of the country. The advisory called for ensuring availability of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.