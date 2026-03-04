Delhi: Residents told to leave ‘unsafe’ Pallika Dham units by Mar 7

Issuing another public notice on Tuesday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) asked Palikadham complex residents to immediately vacate the buildings because they have been declared “dangerous and unsafe”. NDMC first ordered the eviction in July 2025, but the drive was halted after residents failed to vacate. (Hindustan Times)

The council has set a fresh deadline of vacating the residential complex by March 7, 2025.

In July last year, the civic body declared the building complex “dangerous” due to its dilapidated condition. It has since issued multiple warnings to vacate, but the residents are hesitant about moving.

The Palikadham complex, which has 150 Type-1 quarters, houses around 800 residents.

“The complex has become structurally unsafe. Therefore, to prevent any accidents, the residents have been recommended to vacate the complex,” an NDMC official said.

Meanwhile, Raju Dholakia, president of the permanent RWA, said that the local RWA is in touch with their public representatives. “We have been assured that no action will be taken against us. Other buildings in the NDMC area, including Connaught Place, are older than our complex, but NDMC officials insist on demolishing this building instead of repairing it.”

To be sure, these buildings have not been repaired since they were built in the 1970s. The tiles are broken in various places, and iron rods are visible in many places. The plaster also breaks and falls off frequently.