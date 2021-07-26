Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi riots: Police move HC against trial court order which called its probe 'callous and farcical'
delhi news

Delhi riots: Police move HC against trial court order which called its probe 'callous and farcical'

In its plea, the force submitted that the trial court's July 13 order was in 'violation of the principles of natural justice.'
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:53 PM IST
A view of a tyre shop that was set on fire in the Delhi riots at Gokulpuri Delhi last year.

The Delhi Police on Monday moved the Delhi high court challenging a trial court order from last week which called its investigation into a 2020 riots case "callous and farcical," according to news agency PTI. In its plea, the police argued that the trial court's order was in "violation of the principles of natural justice."

Also Read | Delhi riots case: Court slaps 25,000 on police for 'callous and farcical' investigation

"The order was passed without giving any opportunity to the DCP to make his submissions. Also, very serious remarks were made against the investigation even prior to the commencement of the trial," the force submitted in its appeal to the high court. The petition, filed through advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, also noted that the imposition of a fine on the police was "unwarranted and uncalled for."

In his order on July 13, additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav had pulled up the police over "lack of efficacy and fairness" in its investigation in the case and slapped on it a penalty of 25,000. The amount, the judge, had directed, was to be recovered from the station house officer (SHO) of Bhajanpura police station, and his supervising officers.

The Delhi Police had challenged in the trial court a magisterial court order directing it to register an FIR on the complaint of Mohammad Nasir, who said he lost his left eye after suffering a gunshot injury during the riots which broke out in the Capital's northeast region in February last year.

Arguing its case in the trial court, the agency had said that there was no need to file a separate FIR as it had already registered one earlier. It had also said that no evidence was found against the accused who allegedly shot Nasir, as they were not present in Delhi at the time of the incident.

Nasir had named six people in his complaint, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Naresh Gaur.

The trigger for the riots, which lasted for nearly a week, was stone-pelting between supporters of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those protesting against it, in Maujpur on February 23. In the ensuing violence, 53 people lost their lives while scores were injured.

Topics
delhi police delhi high court delhi riots

