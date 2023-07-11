Delhi: Road caves in near India Gate, traffic disrupted

A portion of a road caved-in near Shershah Road on Tuesday morning, leading to heavy traffic congestion on India Gate C-Hexagon, traffic police personnel said. The portion of the road that caved in near India Gate. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

“Nearly five feet of Shershah Road has caved in. We immediately barricaded the stretch and alerted the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The NDMC responded quickly and the repair work is underway. However, it’ll take time to reopen the road for vehicular movement,” SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said.

He said that as Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three days, the Pragati Maidan tunnel that connects east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida has also been shut. “The tunnel is waterlogged and it will be opened only after the water is pumped out,” he said.