Delhi: 1,000 fine for mosquito breeding amid dengue threat after floods

With dengue spreading as flood waters recede, the Delhi government on Friday increased fines for mosquito breeding - ₹1000 for households and ₹5000 for commercial establishments, announced Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria spread through mosquitos.

The decision followed after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bhardwaj, health officials and the Mayor to find ways to control the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the city.

The health department has been directed to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure hospitals and clinics have enough medicine, as per the minister's instructions.

According to Saurabh Bharadwaj, the genome sequencing of 20 dengue samples revealed that 19 were of a severe strain type-2.

'Floods in Delhi may increase dengue cases'

Earlier, Mayor Shelly Oberoi warned of potential increases in dengue and malaria cases due to flooding in certain areas. She said that departments have been directed to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the flood.

Dengue and malaria cases in Delhi

So far, Delhi has reported 187 dengue cases and 61 cases of malaria this year until July 22, the highest since 2018.

In 2022, Delhi reported 159 dengue cases between January 1 and July 22. During the same period in 2021, it reported 47 dengue cases.

In 2018, 2019, and 2020, the city witnessed 49, 34, and 28 cases, respectively.

What are the symptoms of Dengue?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue symptoms usually appear 4-10 days after infection and may include high fever (104°F), severe headache, muscle and joint pains, vomiting, and rash.

Severe dengue symptoms may occur after the fever subsides and include abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, and pale skin, as per WHO.

Precautions against dengue

To prevent dengue, it's essential to protect oneself from mosquito bites by wearing protective clothing, using mosquito nets during daytime sleep, and using mosquito repellents (containing DEET, Picaridin or IR3535), WHO says.

If infected with dengue, rest, hydration, and using acetaminophen (paracetamol) for pain relief are recommended by WHO. Avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and aspirin, the UN's top public health body adds.

Seek medical attention promptly if severe symptoms develop.

