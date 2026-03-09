Delhi school bars 4 students from attending school over fee

New Delhi: A private school in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar has barred four Class 11 students from attending school from Monday over non-payment of fees, their parents alleged on Sunday. The school stated in the notice that it would remove the students’ names from the rolls if the fee dues were not cleared (HT)

According to the parents, they had earlier refused to pay the hiked fees to the school; subsequently, the school issued them notices. They said the notices stated that the names of the students concerned had been struck off from the rolls under provisions of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

In one of the notices dated March 7, a copy of which was seen by HT, the school stated that it would remove students’ names from the rolls with effect from March 9 if the fee dues were not cleared.

“At present, as per the well settled legal position, unaided recognised private schools do not require any prior approval of the director of education before fixing its fees in each academic year. This emerges from various judgements of Delhi High Court passed in different matters.... Kindly do not send your ward to school from March 9, 2026, onwards if the fee dues are not cleared by them,” the notice stated.

HT reached out to the school authorities and the Delhi education minister’s office, but no immediate response from the school or the minister’s office.

The notice also stated that unaided recognised private schools do not require prior approval from the “Director of Education” before fixing fees for an academic year, and referred to various court judgments.