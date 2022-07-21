Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire
Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire

The fire was reported from the bus that was carrying 21 children and three other cars.
A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sector 7 in Delhi's Rohini area.(ANI)
A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sector 7 in Delhi's Rohini area.(ANI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 06:02 PM IST
HT News Desk

As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini.

All the students and the driver were evacuated safely. The fire department officials said they received a call about the fire incident around 2.14 pm near dispensary, Sai Baba Mandir T point, Sector-07, Rohini after which as many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sec-7, Rohini. A total of 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children & the driver, along with 3 other cars; all children & the driver safely evacuated”, said Delhi Fire Service.

(More details are awaited)

