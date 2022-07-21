Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire
As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini.
All the students and the driver were evacuated safely. The fire department officials said they received a call about the fire incident around 2.14 pm near dispensary, Sai Baba Mandir T point, Sector-07, Rohini after which as many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sec-7, Rohini. A total of 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children & the driver, along with 3 other cars; all children & the driver safely evacuated”, said Delhi Fire Service.
Few officers are of Cong, BSP and SP mindset, says UP minister Sanjay Nishad
LUCKNOW After influential Dalit minister from western UP, Dinesh Khatik, offered his resignation, fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, took pot shots at a few officers in the state government. “There could always be some officers with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party mindset, but they are exceptions,” he said.
Bengaluru records highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years
Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record for the last four months when it comes to weather milestones. After recording the wettest April in seven years, coldest May in 10 years and the wettest June in 10 years, Bengaluru has now seen the highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, India Meteorological Department observatory data said.
{Misplaced baggage}Aviation company told to pay ₹20k to city woman
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed an aviation company to pay ₹15,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the tune of ₹5,000 to a woman from BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, for misplacing heThe woman, Harpreet Kaur,'suggage. Passengers need to disclose during the check-in procedure if they are carrying valuables in their check-in baggage, and also have to pay extra charges for the same.
No differences anywhere, govt focused on helping the poor: UP minister
LUCKNOW Excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Thursday vehemently denied that he was unhappy with the goings-on in his department and threatened to initiate legal action against those who described him as one of the 'disgruntled ministers.' There were no differences anywhere and the government was focused on helping the poor, he said.
DSP murder: Traders take out silent march
The Tauru market association members and others residents took out a silent march on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects who killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh on Tuesday while he was investigating a lead on the illegal stone mining activity in Nuh district. More than 300 policemen were deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said, adding that the march was concluded peacefully.
