Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire

As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini.

All the students and the driver were evacuated safely. The fire department officials said they received a call about the fire incident around 2.14 pm near dispensary, Sai Baba Mandir T point, Sector-07, Rohini after which as many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#Delhi | A school #bus with 21 students from Bal Bharti Public School and three cars caught fire this afternoon in northwest Delhi?s Rohini area



More details awaited



(Video via Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/7pHcNvblQe — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) July 21, 2022

“A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sec-7, Rohini. A total of 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children & the driver, along with 3 other cars; all children & the driver safely evacuated”, said Delhi Fire Service.

(More details are awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON