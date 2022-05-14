Delhi school guest teachers seek continuation of services during vacations
Guest teachers working in Delhi schools have sought continuation of their services during the summer vacations as against the usual practice of suspending it during the annual vacation period.
Guest teachers working at Delhi’s government schools are paid on the basis of the services delivered on a per-day basis. There are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital, as per the guest teachers’ association.
Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.
“It is not correct to leave guest teachers unemployed for two months every year. Most of their families are dependent on the income from the teaching job. The pay of guest teachers has not been increased for five years. Additionally, the entire country is struggling because of inflation. Many guest teachers have loans and EMIs to pay off, so it is not correct to leave them unemployed for two months,” said Rana.
Delhi government officials, however, said that while regular services of guest teachers were discontinued during the summer vacations, heads of schools were authorised to engage guest teachers for works related to examinations and admissions as per the administrative needs of the school. School heads have also been permitted to engage guest teachers for conducting ongoing summer camps in schools under Mission Buniyaad.
Guest teachers engaged during the vacations will be paid as per norms, the DoE said in a circular issued on Tuesday. However, schools can use the services of teachers only with the prior approval of deputy director of education of concerned districts.
Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get major facelift
In the coming months, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul (W) will get a major facelift with new walkways, meditation centre and Miyawaki forest being planned for the stretch. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will spend ₹3.5Cr on it and is also working on the pollution caused by sewage water to the water body of the Jewel as most residents had complained about the same.
Experts from three IITs discuss entrepreneurial development in Ladakh
Experts from three premier IITs in the country-- IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay— shared their ideas and insights for a holistic development of entrepreneurship and incubation ecosystem in Ladakh during a workshop organised by industries and commerce department of the Union Territory recently. Over 40 active entrepreneurs attended the workshop to understand the sustainable utilisation of resources in Ladakh to achieve successful entrepreneurial ventures and add to employment generation in the geography.
Agra metro depot construction in full swing: UPMRC
Work on building a world-class metro rail depot inside 15th Battalion PAC premises for the operations and upkeep of metro trains is in full swing. The target is to have seven high technology machines installed in the depot, which will enhance the maintenance and upkeep of the trains, claimed the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation undertaking the Agra Metro Rail Project.
Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
BLive multi-brand EV experience store launched at Tilak road Multi-brand EV platform, BLive, opened its first EV experience store at Tilak Road in Pune. Abhishek Tilgulkar of Tilgulkar Industries Pvt Ltd, store partner for BLive said, “By partnering with Blive, we aim to be the complete electric two-wheeler pitstop where Puneites can buy an electric two-wheeler that fits their needs, style and budget.”
Thane special POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating daughter in 2017
The Thane Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Friday, has convicted a 45-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her in 2017. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The case was registered with APMC police and the convict was arrested on December 27, 2017 after his wife registered a complaint against him. The convict and his wife, both labourers, stayed at Kopri village along with their daughter.
