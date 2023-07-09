Schools across rain-hit NCR to remain shut

All schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region will be closed on Monday, July 10, after Delhi recorded more than 261mm of rain — 125% of the amount it receives on average over the entire month of July — between 8.30am on Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch under a railway bridge near Sarojini Nagar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Given the torrential rains in Delhi for the past two days and warnings from the meteorological department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

Kejriwal had earlier cancelled the Sunday leave for government officials after incidents of waterlogging were reported from across the city, and had ordered them to report to work.

On Saturday, Delhi received the most rainfall in a single day in July in 21 years, and heavy rain and thunder will continue to batter north India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued a circular on Sunday that said, “Given the torrential rains since Friday (July 7) and the orange alert issued by IMD, it is directed that all MCD schools and MCD-recognised schools shall remain closed on Monday, July 10, 2023.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said students should be informed ahead of time so that they do not venture out. According to the circular, all principals and teachers should report to work, and all offices should be open.

In Gurugram, district administration officials said that schools will remain closed on Monday for students’ safety due to rainfall and waterlogged roads.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the district magistrate ordered that all schools from Classes 1 to 12 remain closed on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration said on Sunday that all schools would remain shut from July 10 to July 15 because of the excess rainfall and restrictions imposed on small and light vehicles, including school buses, due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An order issued by the Ghaziabad district school inspector said, “All the schools run by the basic education council, CBSE, ICSE, and other institutions will remain closed from July 10 to 15.”