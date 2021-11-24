Delhi schools, govt offices to open from Nov 29 as air quality improves

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that government offices in the national capital will open from November 29. The announcement comes as the air quality in Delhi has shown a significant improvement, coming down from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Gopal Rai also announced that schools, colleges and other educational institutes can reopen from November 29 in view of the improved air quality. The schools and colleges in Delhi were shut on November 13 due to high air pollution levels. Classes are being held through online medium.

Rai also said that special shuttle buses will run from the Delhi secretariat to the nearby metro stations to encourage public transport.

Earlier, the Delhi government lifted the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities across the capital, citing an improvement in air quality. However, Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that construction activities will be temporarily stopped if any violation is seen at the sites.

The minister said only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27. The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, Rai said.

The set of fresh intructions came after Gopal Rai held a high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in the national capital to check air pollution.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 on Wednesday. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the 'satisfactory' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the 'satisfactory' category.

According to the SAFAR bulletin, from November 27 onwards local surface winds are likely to increase which will result in improvement of air quality.