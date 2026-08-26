Swine flu spikes in Delhi: Schools brace as cases cross 2,000

As Delhi sees a rise in H1N1 and other influenza cases, schools across the Capital are stepping up precautions, issuing advisories to parents and, in some cases, shifting classes online, even as Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said the situation was “under control” and there was no need to panic.

Multiple schools which reported H1N1 outbreaks have issued health advisories and precautions, with some opting to go online. (PTI/Representational)

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The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday (shared with media on Tuesday) issued an advisory to schools to strengthen preventive measures against seasonal influenza and H1N1, while Singh reviewed Delhi’s preparedness for influenza and vector-borne diseases. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also chaired a meeting with senior officials and the health minister to review the situation in the Capital.

Delhi has recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases so far this year, while around 3,000 influenza cases have been reported in total, according to the Delhi health department. H1N1 is currently the predominant circulating strain, while H3N2 was the dominant influenza subtype last year, officials said.

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The DoE circular asked schools to adopt a “Healthy School – Healthy Community” approach and promote respiratory and hand hygiene. Schools have been told to ensure students cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands regularly, particularly before eating and after coughing or sneezing, and maintain an appropriate distance from people showing symptoms of respiratory illness. Masks may be used where considered necessary.

The DoE has also asked schools to regularly clean classrooms, common areas and frequently touched surfaces, ensure adequate ventilation and discourage spitting on school premises and in public places. Students have been advised to stay hydrated, eat nutritious food, get adequate rest and maintain personal hygiene. They have also been asked to avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose and mouth and not to self-medicate, particularly with antibiotics, without medical advice.

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DoE releases a H1N1 health advisory among surge in cases

The advisory lists fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, fatigue, chills and difficulty in breathing among symptoms that may be associated with seasonal influenza/H1N1. Schools have been urged to spread awareness through assemblies, classroom interactions, notice boards, parent communication channels and digital platforms.

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Several private schools have already issued advisories to parents, while some have shifted entire sections or batches to online classes after children fell sick.

Schools take measures amid outbreaks

Mount Abu Public School urged families to remain vigilant about symptoms of seasonal influenza and follow basic precautions to prevent transmission, including keeping unwell children at home and seeking medical advice when required.

ITL Public School, Dwarka, too, issued a detailed parent advisory on H1N1, highlighting symptoms such as sudden high fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache and fatigue. It advised parents to ensure children wash their hands frequently, cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, use hand sanitiser, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and wear a mask if unwell. The school also asked parents not to send sick children to school, inform the school if a child is diagnosed with H1N1, and ensure adequate rest, fluids and nutritious food.

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Sudha Acharya, the principal of the school, said, “Till now, no cases have been reported among our students. However, we have issued an advisory to parents and requested that if a parent is unwell, they should not send their child to school even if the child is not showing any symptoms, as a precautionary measure.”

“Two sections in my son’s school have gone online because it spread through entire sections. All five children in his cab are down with fever too,” said a parent of a four-year-old studying at a private school in south Delhi.

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At Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School on Humayun Road, at least two nursery sections have shifted online amid a rise in illnesses, according to a parent. A 34-year-old mother of a three-year-old said several children in the school and neighbourhood had developed fever.

“A lot of children in schools are falling sick. I know at least 10 children in the neighbourhood and multiple children in school are down with fever. Keeping the situation in view, the school has decided to run online classes for some sections to prevent the flu from spreading,” she said.

Another parent, Shobha Gogia, 39, whose five-year-old daughter attends a school in central Delhi, said she was worried about sending her child to school if cases continued to rise. She said the school was maintaining distance between children and encouraging regular handwashing, but added that young children could follow precautions only to a limited extent.

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Among government-school parents, concern is also growing. Pinki Soni, 31, of Trilokpuri, said her eight-year-old son had been unwell for three days. While she had not got him tested, she said his school had asked parents not to send children to school if they were unwell.

Health minister pushes for surveillance and detection

Meanwhile, the health minister directed the health department to strengthen ILI/SARI surveillance, early detection, timely reporting and testing of eligible cases, besides ensuring adequate antiviral medicines and hospital logistics. He said Delhi was implementing the Centre’s health advisory and that the measures had been communicated to hospitals and departments.

He also directed the MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment to intensify awareness campaigns and ensure that preparedness measures reached the ground. Agencies have been asked to strengthen IEC activities in high-footfall areas and around schools, hospitals, public places, transport networks and DMRC facilities.

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The meeting also reviewed dengue and malaria. Delhi has reported 570 dengue cases and 215 malaria cases so far this year, with no deaths from either disease. The MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment have been directed to intensify anti-larval measures, spraying, fogging and source reduction.

“There is no need for panic. Our health system is fully prepared and we are continuously monitoring the situation,” Singh said, while stressing that officials must remain vigilant and ensure that awareness and preventive measures are reflected on the ground.

He is likely to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with the medical directors of government hospitals to take stock of the preparatory measures being implemented.