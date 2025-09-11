Delhi schools to host Veer Gatha 5.0 between September 10-20

Delhi schools will organise the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition between September 10 and 20, 2025, giving students a platform to honour India’s gallantry award winners and warriors from history, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) said in a statement on Wednesday. Entries will be uploaded on MyGov; winners to be named before Republic Day 2026. (HT Archive)

Launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, the initiative aims to instil civic consciousness and patriotism among schoolchildren, officials said.

The competition is open to students from all institutions, including government, aided, municipal, cantonment and private schools. Participants will create projects inspired by the lives of soldiers and warriors through activities such as poems, essays, paintings, short videos and multimedia presentations. Schools will upload their best entries on the MyGov portal, and national winners will be announced ahead of Republic Day 2026.

SCERT officials also directed schools to set up a dedicated display to showcase bravery stories. “All the schools shall establish a dedicated ‘Veer Gatha Corner’ focusing on gallantry awardees, military traditions, strategies, wars and struggles of great warriors,” an official said.

According to SCERT, the project has grown steadily since its launch in 2021. It began with eight lakh participants in its first edition and received 1.76 crore entries last year. Each winner this year will receive ₹10,000 along with national recognition for their work.