New Delhi, Aimed at sensitising students to challenges such as plastic waste, biodiversity loss, air pollution and climate change, government schools in the national capital will undertake a year-long series of awareness and activity-based programmes on environmental issues beginning this month. Delhi schools to roll out year-long environmental awareness drive

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education , the initiative will focus on structured monthly themes, starting with awareness on plastic pollution in April.

The circular said schools will organise activities such as essay writing, painting competitions and campaigns discouraging the use of single-use plastics, along with observance of Earth Day on April 22.

It further said that May will be dedicated to wildlife and biodiversity, with activities including slogan writing, skits and painting competitions.

Schools will also mark the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, while promoting lifestyle changes such as conserving electricity and adopting environmentally responsible habits.

The months of June and July will emphasise ending plastic pollution through practical interventions like workshops on waste management, poster-making competitions and the use of separate bins for wet and dry waste. The circular added that Environment Day on June 5 will be celebrated during this period, it said.

The circular also outlined that in July, schools will conduct awareness drives on wildlife conservation, including debates, quizzes and observance of nature conservation-related events. In parallel, water pollution awareness will be taken up, with a focus on proper disposal of chemicals and medical waste, and discouragement of harmful practices such as pouring grease into drains.

According to the DoE, August activities will include Van Mahotsav celebrations and promotion of zero-waste practices in schools. Students will participate in plantation drives, clean campus campaigns, composting activities and initiatives like plogging.

It noted that Akshay Urja Day on August 20 will also be observed.

The DoE said that September will focus on building awareness around environmental pollution and climate-related concerns such as ozone layer depletion.

Activities will include lectures, group discussions and observance of Ozone Day on September 16, along with Green Consumer Day on September 28, the circular read.

The period from October 2026 to March 2027 will be devoted to air pollution awareness, it said, and added schools will organise poster-making, quizzes, role plays and discussions on topics such as reducing forest fires, discouraging single-use plastics, promoting public transport and preventing open burning.

The circular from the DoE added that dust pollution will be addressed between December 2026 and March 2027 through campaigns on dust control, including measures like water sprinkling, plantation drives and awareness sessions on reducing emissions from construction and fuel.

Awareness pollution will be taken up in early 2027, with activities such as poster competitions, quizzes and essays highlighting its impact on health. Students will also be encouraged to adopt simple practices like reducing unnecessary noise at home and in public spaces, it said.

The circular added that all government, aided and private unaided recognised schools must implement these activities and submit monthly reports along with photographic evidence to their respective district offices, ensuring consistent monitoring and participation throughout the year.

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