Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: SDMC to consider Covid as grounds to refund community hall fees
delhi news

Delhi: SDMC to consider Covid as grounds to refund community hall fees

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:15 AM IST
According to the data furnished by the civic body’s community services department, there were 12 bookings for community halls in the south zone during the lockdown (Representative photo)
By Paras Singh, New Delhi:

Many people, who pre-booked community halls run by the municipal corporations for dates that coincided with the lockdown that lasted from April to June this year for different purposes, have been facing problems in getting the refund of their booking amount. According to the existing policy, the booking amount can only be refunded in case of a death or due to announcement of elections.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to amend the refund policy and will now consider pandemic as a factor for returning the booking amount. The municipal commissioner will be authorized to take such decisions in future so that the same bureaucratic hurdles, in terms of amendment of entire policy, are not required.

The standing committee of the SDMC has also decided to refund the current outstanding amount of 11.95 lakh taken for the 71 bookings that were made between May 9 and June 26 this year. Chairman of the standing committee Col (retd) BK Yadav said a proposal recommending 100% refund was cleared by the committee as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed a lockdown and banned all types of gathering.

“We have also amended the refund policy. The municipal commissioner will be able to refund the booking amount in future, if any such conditions arise due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Yadav. The SDMC operates 94 community halls spread over four administrative zones.

A senior municipal official explained that according to the existing policy of the corporation, 100% refund of booking charges can be made only when there is a death in the family which has made the booking or when the bookings are cancelled due to elections.

“The law department was consulted on the issue as the parties which made the bookings are asking for a refund as they did not use the community halls on account of the lockdown. The law department stated that a fresh policy was required to be filed by the corporation,” said the official requesting anonymity.

According to the data furnished by the civic body’s community services department, 29 bookings of community halls were made in the central zone during the lockdown, 12 in the south zone, 16 in the Najafgarh zone and 14 bookings were made in the west zone. The DDMA put restrictions on gatherings via on order dated May 9 which said, “There will be complete prohibition on organizing any marriage ceremony at public places, marriage halls, banquet halls and similar places. The event may be organized in court or at home where not more than 20 people will be allowed to participate.”

