Delhi sees 1,101 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in several months

Delhi witnessed a major rise in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as more than 1,100 fresh infections were detected in the national capital on Tuesday, the health department’s bulletin showed. Overall, the city saw 1,101 new cases of the viral disease on Tuesday, along with four deaths, taking the total infection tally and death toll to 649,973 and 10,967 respectively, the bulletin showed.

This is Delhi's highest single-day rise in 2021, as well its highest in several months.

620 more patients recovered from coronavirus in Delhi, taking the number of recovered cases to 634,595, the bulletin showed. The active caseload, meanwhile, rose to 4,411, an increase of 477 cases from Monday. Recovered cases and deaths contribute 97.63% and 1.69%, respectively, of Delhi’s total Covid-19 tally.

The bulletin also showed that 52,099 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were done on Tuesday, while the corresponding figure for the Rapid Antigen tests stood at 32,138. With this, total 13,974,132 tests have been conducted in Delhi, while tests per million are at 735,480.

Since March 20, Delhi had been witnessing more than 800 new Covid-19 cases daily. On March 20, there were 813 cases and four deaths, while on March 21, 823 cases and one death were reported. On March 22, the capital city logged 888 infections and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, with daily Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday announced that no public celebrations would be allowed for festivals like Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat etc., news agency ANI reported.

“Amid rising Covid-19 cases in NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi, celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general will not be allowed. All DMs and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order,” the DDMA said, according to ANI.

The agency also said that random Covid-19 testing will be done at airports, railway stations, bus terminals and other alighting points for passengers coming from other states which, too, are witnessing a steady rise in their daily new cases of the disease.