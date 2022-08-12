Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%

Updated on Aug 12, 2022 10:19 PM IST
This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.
ByHT News Desk

Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.

According to the bulletin, the new cases on Friday resulted from 14,225 tests conducted during the day. With the new cases and deaths, the city's infection count has risen to 19,80,402, while the death toll stood at 26,367.

In the wake of a surge in Covid cases over the past few weeks, the Delhi government has reinforced the mask mandate as a safety measure. On Thursday, a notice issued by the additional district magistrate office of South Delhi said wearing of masks in all public areas is now mandatory and a fine of 500 will be imposed on violators. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.

HT News Desk

