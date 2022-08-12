Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
According to the bulletin, the new cases on Friday resulted from 14,225 tests conducted during the day. With the new cases and deaths, the city's infection count has risen to 19,80,402, while the death toll stood at 26,367.
In the wake of a surge in Covid cases over the past few weeks, the Delhi government has reinforced the mask mandate as a safety measure. On Thursday, a notice issued by the additional district magistrate office of South Delhi said wearing of masks in all public areas is now mandatory and a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on violators. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
