Light rain in Delhi on Monday, IMD issues yellow alert for today

Parts of Delhi witnessed a brief spell of drizzle on Monday morning, with a cooler-than-normal but humid afternoon. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate rain on Tuesday, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places.

The minimum temperature on Monday stood at 26.4°C, a degree above the previous day’s 25.4°C. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The brief spell of rain on Monday kept the Capital cool, with the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recording a maximum temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius (°C) -- a degree below the 35.4°C on Sunday and a notch below normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature on Monday stood at 26.4°C, a degree above the previous day’s 25.4°C.

The Met department has forecast moderate rain for Tuesday, saying in its forecast, “A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers are likely on Tuesday.”

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said that the monsoon trough is likely to pass over the city over the coming days, bringing moderate rain to the Capital.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around the 33°C mark on Tuesday, while the minimum will remain around 26°C.

According to IMD’s seven-day forecast, the day’s high will hover around the 33-34 °C range till July 23, while the minimum is expected to rise to 28°C range in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s pollution levels continued to remain in the satisfactory zone on Monday, logging an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 85, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin released at 4 pm. This was a slight increase from the AQI of 69 recorded on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 is considered “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 is considered “moderate”, 201 to 300 is considered “poor”, 301 to 400 is considered “very poor”, while 401 to 500 is considered “severe”.

