Delhi sees slight dip in Covid tally with 1,534 new cases, positivity rate at 7.71%
Delhi on Saturday witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally, a day after registering an increase in fresh cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,534 cases of the coronavirus disease were registered pushing the positivity rate at 7.7 per cent.
This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day on the trot.
Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent.
Three fatalities due to the disease were reported during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin. The national capital reported 1,797 cases a day ago.
With this, Delhi’s overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,20,559. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 5,119, from 4,843, a day ago. The number of containment zones rose to 229.
Currently, 215 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,370 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.
Of the 9,590 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 241 (2.54 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.
The bulletin said 19,889 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 13,973 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5916 rapid antigen tests.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
