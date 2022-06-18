Delhi sees slight dip in Covid tally with 1,534 new cases, positivity rate at 7.71%

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally, a day after registering an increase in fresh cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,534 cases of the coronavirus disease were registered pushing the positivity rate at 7.7 per cent.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day on the trot.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent.

Three fatalities due to the disease were reported during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin. The national capital reported 1,797 cases a day ago.

With this, Delhi’s overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,20,559. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 5,119, from 4,843, a day ago. The number of containment zones rose to 229.

Currently, 215 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,370 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Of the 9,590 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 241 (2.54 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

The bulletin said 19,889 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 13,973 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5916 rapid antigen tests.