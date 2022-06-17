Covid-19: Delhi records 1,797 new cases, one death; positivity rate up at 8.18%

Delhi on Friday witnessed a marginal rise in its fresh Covid-19 tally in the last 24 hours with 1,797 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours as against 1,323 infections on the previous day. With this, the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic climbed to 19,19,025, according to the health department's bulletin.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot.

One patient succumbed to Covid, while 901 patients recovered from the virus. This pushed the fatality tally to 26,226 and total recoveries to 18,87,956. Total active cases, meanwhile, stood at 4,843, according to the official data.

The daily positivity rate rose to 8.18 per cent up from 6.69 per cent a day ago. The bulletin said 21,978 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,720 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 6258 rapid antigen tests.

The health department's bulletin also said that 2,850 infected patients are currently under home isolation in Delhi and the total number of containment zones has plunged to 190.

The daily cases in the national capital have been surging for the past few days and doctors and medical experts have cautioned people against lowering their guard, besides appealing for following all virus-related norms, especially wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

Lok Nayak Hospital director Suresh Kumar, while speaking to news agency ANI on the current situation of coronavirus in the national capital, said only patients who have chronic diseases are being admitted to hospitals after contracting Covid. He further said most of the people who are getting admitted to hospitals have recovered and are showing a trend of getting better, adding that very few patients have required oxygen support.