The Delhi government has initiated plans to develop a world-class tourism hub in the national capital under the Centre’s “One State–One Global Destination” scheme, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi set to get ₹500 crore tourism hub, work to hire firm underway

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will lead the initiative and seek financial assistance from the Centre.

It has begun the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

“The consultant will also assist in securing approvals from multiple agencies and facilitate funding support from the Union government. Envisioned as a major boost to the city’s tourism sector, the project will highlight Delhi’s rich cultural, literary and artistic heritage while promoting its traditional and contemporary attractions,” said an official.

Officials estimate the project cost at around ₹500 crore, with a proposed completion timeline of three years. The location for the hub, however, has yet to be finalised by the government, he added.

The appointed consultant will be responsible for developing a comprehensive concept plan, coordinating approvals, enabling funding, and supporting implementation.

The initiative aligns with the Union government’s broader plan to develop more than 50 globally benchmarked tourist destinations across India. Announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, the “One State–One Global Destination” vision aims to establish at least one iconic tourism hub in every state and Union Territory. The initiative was discussed at a meeting of tourism ministers held in Udaipur, where states and Union Territories deliberated on advancing the Centre’s “One State–One Global Destination” vision.

Officials said Delhi, with its historical landmarks, vibrant markets and diverse cuisine, is well positioned for such a project. The plan will emphasise private sector participation and performance-linked incentives to ensure high-quality infrastructure, efficient management, and a globally competitive tourism experience.