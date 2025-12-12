Delhi set to get a houseboat-style convention centre at Baansera

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to float tenders for a four-storey “house-boat convention centre” which people can book in order to host meetings, conferences and dining events, officials aware of the plan said on Thursday. Located at Baansera, the convention centre will feature intricate handmade woodwork. (HT photo)

The “convention facility” is being planned at Baansera on the Yamuna floodplain, a project envisioned as part of lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s push to transform the floodplain into an accessible public space, officials said.

Designed entirely in wood to preserve the ecological character of the riverfront, the structure will use no concrete or steel, officials said. Even the piling will be timber-based.

Drawings shared by the agency show a nine-metre-high, four-level facility – comprising a ground, lower, middle and upper deck – crafted from different varieties of wood.

Plans indicate that the convention centre will include a meeting room for 15-20 people, a dining space with pantry, reception and waiting lounge, gallery area and supporting amenities. The project is expected to be completed within 180 days of awarding the contract, tentatively pointing to a May-June 2026 finish. “The selected bidder, finalised through a two-stage technical and financial evaluation, will have to make a detailed presentation to ensure all design and functional requirements are met,” a DDA official said.

Deodar will form the base, cedar will be used for the superstructure and walnut carvings will embellish decorative elements. Interior ceilings and wall panels are proposed in chinar wood.

“The railing, columns, Mehrab arches and exterior wall panels will carry detailed Persian-style carvings, while the windows will be crafted from cedar with carved sash frames and glass panes,” one of the officials cited above said.

Though inspired by the aesthetic of a Kashmiri houseboat, the facility will be permanently fixed to the ground rather than floating on the river. DDA estimates a lifespan of roughly 50 years for the structure.

All timber used will be seasoned to prevent warping, and joints will be sealed with natural resin or weather-resistant sealants to ensure long-term durability. The structure’s flooring will be engineered wood, and the walls fire-resistant board. Interiors will integrate traditional Kashmiri carved jaali work and other artisanal elements. Ceramic tiles will line backsplash areas, and doors will be engineered wood fitted with suitable fire-safety ratings.

Baansera has been redeveloped into a public park featuring more than 30,000 bamboo plants of over 15 varieties. DDA has also cultivated Lakadong turmeric from Meghalaya across two acres beneath the bamboo canopy. The park is open to the public with an entry fee of ₹30 for adults and free access for children under 10. A nearby six-acre depression has been developed into a water body, and a musical fountain runs two half-hour shows at 7.30pm and 8.30pm from Sunday to Tuesday.