Delhi: Seven more dengue cases take the overall count to 133
Delhi has registered seven more dengue cases over the past week taking the overall case count this year to 133 cases, the mosquito borne disease report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday showed. The city also reported 22 malaria and eight chikungunya cases up to June 18, 2022, the report said.
With the capital city already receiving pre-monsoon showers and the monsoon expected to reach Delhi by June-end, the registered count of dengue cases has been on a higher side this year. In comparison, the city had reported 32 dengue cases in 2021 (till June 18), 20 cases in 2020 and 14 cases in 2019, MCD officials said.
However, a senior official from the public health department said the higher case count can be attributed to the significant rise in the number of clinics and hospitals from where case reports are being submitted after dengue was declared a notifiable disease in October last year.
“As rains are about to start in a week or two, people should check their rooftops, and clear unattended objects that can become mosquito breeding locations,” the official said, asking not to be named.
Dengue along with other vector-borne diseases such as chikungunya and malaria were declared to be “notifiable diseases” under the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to a notification issued by the government of Delhi on October 14, 2021.
The declaration of dengue as a notifiable disease now makes it compulsory for all private hospitals and clinics to provide information to the government about any such case that they receive. However, despite the notification, the high proportion of untraced cases, owing to incomplete address and personal details of patients, remains a cause of worry for officials.
The report issued on Monday states that of the 133 reported dengue cases, 84 cases, or about 63%of the total cases,remained untraced. “The lack of address and communication details of patients becomes an obstacle in taking preventive measures such as sprinkling of larvicides or fogging in the area from where the patient resides,” the official quoted above said.
The action taken report of the corporation shows that 32,386 houses were found to have mosquito larvae so far this year, a count that is the highest in at least the past four years. “We have issued 33,470 legal notices to property owners and contractors for allowing mosquitogenic conditions and fines have been issued in 3,305 cases,” the MCD official added.
While the Delhi high court in a hearing on May 26, 2022 had asked Delhi to explore the proposal to increase the quantum of fine for mosquito breeding ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, the government is yet to do so.
Last year, Delhi recorded 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities, making it the second worst annual outbreak on record, behind the dengue outbreak of 2015 had led to 60 deaths and 15,867 infections.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics